Northern Region Immigration officials in collaboration with Malawi Police Service officials have arrested 16 Ethiopians for illegal entry in the country.

The joint efforts which were conducted in the city of Mzuzu around 11:00 pm on November 23 led to the arrest of the foreigners. The foreigners were helped to hide in a house situated at Hill Top area through the assistance of some unknown Malawians who at the time of the arrest were not in the house.

After interrogations, it was revealed that all foreigners had no passports and visas to legalise their entry but managed to enter in Malawi using unchartered routes hence not abiding to the Malawi Immigration Entry requirements henceforth, contravening Section 21(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

All the suspects are currently being kept in Police custody awaiting legal proceedings and are likely to answer the offence of illegal entry contrary to Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act.