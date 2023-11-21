In anticipation for the upcoming clash between Malawi’s National Football Team – The Flames – and Tunisia on Tuesday at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, former Flames Coach Kinnah Phiri has offered strategic advice.

Phiri emphasizes the importance of avoiding defensive tactics, asserting that success hinges on playing an open game and maintaining composure under pressure.

Sports Analyst Higger Mkandawire echoes Phiri’s sentiments, recognizing Tunisia’s apparent superiority on paper but highlighting the parity in head-to-head records.

Mkandawire notes that both teams have secured two victories each, with three draws in their history, setting the stage for a contest that could swing in either direction.

The Flames enter the match with momentum from a recent 1-0 victory against Liberia.

Coach Patrick Mabedi, however, remains focused on the task at hand, emphasizing the need to approach the Tunisia encounter with a fresh perspective.

Mabedi expresses confidence in the team’s capabilities, stating: “We respect Tunisia, but we do not fear them. I trust the players have something to offer.”

On the opposing side, Tunisia’s coach, Jalala Al-Qadri, outlines his team’s strategy, emphasizing clinical finishing.

Tunisia arrives on the heels of a commanding 4-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe, positioning them second in Group H.

Equatorial Guinea currently leads the group with 6 points, while Malawi follows closely behind Tunisia with 3 points — with only goals separating them.

By Romeo Umali