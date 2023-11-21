The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says there is an increase in cybercrimes in the country which are exposing children to harmful content online.

This has been disclosed during a training of trainers of trainers conducted by MACRA on how to protect children from cybercrimes in Lilongwe.

Speaking on behalf of MACRA, Broadcasting Manager Matilda Kanjeli said there is harmful content online which is exposing children to exploitation.

“Malawi as a country has seen a surge in cyber bullying, harassment, misinformation and the spread of fake news.

“This has made our children and young adults exposed to a wide range of explicit, hateful, sexual and harmful content making them more vulnerable to exploitation,” said Kanjeli.

The series of trainings being conducted by MACRA are being funded by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and are also expected to take place in Mzuzu and Blantyre respectively.