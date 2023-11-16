Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club officials say they are not satisfied with the verdict by Football Association of Malawi’s Competitions and Marketing Committee regarding their match against Silver Strikers.

On Wednesday, 15 November, 2023, FAM’s competitions committee released a verdict regarding Airtel Top 8 match between Silver Strikers FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC where it awarded the Bankers a 2-0 first leg quarterfinal win over the Lali Lubani boys.

The Committee has also ordered Wanderers to be responsible for costs associated with repairing and restoration of any damaged seats at Bingu National Stadium where the match was played in September this year.

In reaction to the verdict, Wanderers FC Board Secretary, Chancy Gondwe says the club is not satisfied with what he called the pre-determined ruling and revealed plans to file an appeal against the same.

“As you may have noted, the determination is similar to the one which the same committee pronounced before we sought an appeal. We have decided to appeal to see to it that such issues are properly and fairly resolved in the interest of fair play,” reacted Gondwe.

The verdict follows the hearing sanctioned by the Committee after the determination by the FAM’s disciplinary committee that the Competitions Committee erred by making a determination without summoning Wanderers to a hearing.

The game ended prematurely in the additional minutes when referee Godfrey Nkhakananga accepted that Silver had scored a second goal when he had initially blown the whistle for an infringement.