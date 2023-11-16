A ten-year-old boy has died after drowning in one of the excavated areas of the Shire Valley Transformation Programme site.

The Shire Valley Transformation Programme has said in a statement that the incident happened on the site at 5 p.m. on the evening of 15 November 2023.

According to project coordinator Engineer Chizalema, water filled a section of the excavated construction area following a heavy downpour on 14 November 2023.

“The child is reported to have gone to the site in the company of friends to play, resulting in his drowning.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Chizalema.

The Shire Valley Transformation Programme has since urged the general public to cooperate with the officials on site by observing warning signs and complying with safety measures to avoid future incidents.