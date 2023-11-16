A five-year-old boy has died in a road accident that occurred at Domasi trading centre in Chikwawa along Blantyre-Chikwawa M1 road.

According to Chikwawa police spokesperson Dickson Matembo, the child has been identified as Promise Osman of Tiimbenawo Village Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

The accident involved a motor vehicle registration number BU 8266 Toyota Land cruiser which was driven by Chifundo Kasekera aged 33.

He was driving from the direction of Blantyre heading to Chikwawa Boma with three passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Domasi trading centre, the vehicle hit the boy who was crossing the road to the other side and he was rushed to Chikwawa District hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The medical practitioners confirmed death due to head injuries.

The driver of the said vehicle has been arrested and charged with causing death by reckless driving which is contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act and will be taken to court soon.

Traffic Police have since advised drivers to observe speed limits all the time and adhering road signs to avoid preventable accidents.

By Paul Joseph Nota