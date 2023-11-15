Women Lawyers Association (WLA) has started conducting legal clinics which aim to raise awareness on human rights in Malawi’s hard-to-reach areas.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the association was in Mchinji district where it held legal clinic on elimination of child marriages and gender-based violence.

According to Women Lawyers Association President Chisomo Nyemba, through the legal clinics which she said will be held countrywide, the association wants to ensure that people from remote areas are fully aware of the laws of the country their human rights.

She added that under the project, people from the beneficiary communities will be offered an opportunity to free legal services by the association’s lawyers.

“Today, Women Lawyers Association held legal clinic in Mchinji on elimination of child marriages and gender-based violence. The clinics seek to raise awareness on human rights and to offer free legal services as lawyers from WLA also hold one-on-one private consultations with members of the community for free.

“This occasion here in Mchinii is a special one as our funder Amal Clooney has an opportunity to interact with communities,” said Nyemba.

According to Counsel Nyemba, the legal clinics are being implemented with funding from the Clooney Foundation for Justice which is founded by leading international human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney and her husband, renowned actor George Clooney, who has starred in many movies including Batman.

Amal Clooney is reportedly to have been in the country together with the wife to multi billionaire Bill Gates, Melinda and wife to former United States of America president Barack Obama, Michelle.