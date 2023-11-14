Malawian football stars Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga are among nominees for the 2023 Player of the year Award.

The Confederation of African Footbal (CAF) has named the two Malawian sisters among the 30 nominees for the award.

Tabitha plays for Paris Saint Germain in France after joining on loan from Chinese club Wuhan. On Sunday, she scored a hattrick in her team’s 5-2 victory of Dijon. She has six goals in all competitions.

Last season, Tabitha was also on a season-long loan at Inter Milan where she scored 23 goals in 21 games for the Nerazzurri and became the first African woman to win the golden boot in Italy.

She is the only African woman to win the league golden boot in three countries abroad after finishing as the top scorer once in Sweden and thrice in China.

Temwa Chawinga plays for Wuhan in China where she is Chinese Women’s League leading scorer with 23 goals. She was top goal scorer with nine goals at the 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa where she was also named player of the tournament as Malawi won the cup.

The Malawi National Women’s Football Team, the Scorchers, and Coach Lovemore Fazili have also been nominated for the 2023 CAF Awards.

The Scorchers have been nominated as the National Team of the year (Women) while Fazili has been nominated as Coach of the year (Women).

The 2023 CAF Awards Gala will be held on December 11 in Marrakech, Morocco.