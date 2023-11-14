Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) director general Daud Suleman says Ankolo.com has lost its courier licence over failure to pay K5.7 million levy.

The company which delivers parcels to people’s homes had a commercial domestic intercity courier licence.

According to Suleman, the company was required to pay levy amounting to K5.7 million by 20th October as a condition for the renewal of the licence.

“This condition was not satisfied hence the withdrawal of the licence.

“The public is notified that Ankolo.com is no longer authorized to provide courier services in Malawi,” says Suleman.

The MACRA boss has since warned other licences to settle outstanding payments before their due dates.

Under Suleman, MACRA has shut down various companies including radio and television stations over unpaid licence fees.