The body of former Member of Parliament for Rumphi North, Joshua Mzembe has been exhumed today, days after Mzembe was found half-buried at a graveyard in Ngolowera village in Mulanje district.

Authorities have exhumed the body today and the body has been taken to Rumphi for proper burial.

Mzembe was reported missing on 2 November and was last seen in Blantyre.

On November 9th, Village headwoman Ngolowera reported that an unknown African male person was found dead and slightly buried on the edge of Ngolowera. The person was later identified to be Mzembe.

On Saturday, police arrested a couple, MacNovasi Sabuneti and Grace Maluwa, on suspicion that they had a hand in the murder of Mzembe.

The two were allegedly found with laptop bag and a shirt belonging to the deceased.