Mkango Mines in Phalombe is expected to construct a chemical plant at Songwe Hill that would be processing rare earths stones into a finished product before exporting it.

Speaking in an interview on Friday after the Minister of Mining toured the hill where the mining will be taking place, Mkango Mines Resources President Alexander Lemon said the processed product would help raise the country’s economy by bringing forex.

“This is a huge project and once we start mining, processing and exporting the rare earth stones, Malawi’s economy would change because of the forex that would be generated from the exportation of the finished product.

“This is the main reason we want to have a plant right here at the site and exporting the finished product than the raw material,” said Lemon.

Lemon added that the construction of the chemical plant at the site would also improve the livelihood of communities around Phalombe, as they expect to create over 1,500 jobs at the construction site once the operations start.

Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno said the mining project would help Malawi in so many areas because it has a minimum mining life of 18 years, but can be extended to 50 years and more.

She further said government wanted the mining industry to be a game changer for the country on issues of forex and employment and also to benefit the generation to come.

Reported by Linda Likomwa