With just four games left to play for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to wrap up the 2023 season as they eye their fifth league title in a row, it has been reported that indiscipline has hit Kalisto Pasuwa’s camp just hours before they face Blue Eagles in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Success in football is not to be measured by results alone in the field of play. The real value of the game is seen in the spirit it is played. Unruly and unsporting behavior among football players, both on and off the field, has increased alarmingly.

That’s the case at Bullets as they have traveled to the Capital City without defender Clyde Senaji and striker Anthony Mfune after it has been revealed that the duo have been drinking despite being two of the important players for Pasuwa’s injury hit squad.

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the match, the Zimbabwean said the two players are certainly not injured, but they have faked injuries because of their off the field behavior as they are allegedly drinking like nobody’s business at a crucial stage of the season.

He was also responding to how he will ensure that the current crop of young players cope with pressure to deliver just like how the 2019 squad delivered against Silver Strikers and Civil Service United when the team was just a point above Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the title race.

“In these boys, is also how they look after themselves outside football. We had a squad that we were having that time that was very disciplined and were fighters. I have been telling them that it was those guys who made their own history, and it’s now up to the current squad to make their history as well in order to be at par with those guys.”

“If you can see, most of the time, we are having problems in terms of discipline outside the field of play. One player goes, lies that he is injured, and the next thing you will see him moving around and drinking beer, which is one problem with the youngsters of these days.

“They need to be serious with football. For us to say we have been winning titles, it needed a lot of discipline in each and everything that we were doing so it’s also to them to know that winning the championship will not be easy for them because these other teams will fight until the end,” he said.

On Mfune and Senanji’s absence, the tactician admitted to having problems with the duo’ off the field behavior.

“We had Senaji who is not available for us. We don’t know anything, but again, as I said, it’s how these boys look after themselves. It’s not about him being injured, but we need to sit down and see how best we can sort out these problems that we are having, especially on Senaji and Mfune,” he concluded.

Mfune, who played when Bullets drew 1-1 with Wanderers, was not available for selection during another 1-all stalemate against Red Lions on Wednesday, but it has been reported that he returned to full training despite claiming to have had a serious problem with his leg.

As for Senaji, he played against Lions, but he was nowhere near the team’s final training session before the Capital City trip as he was claiming to have an injury, something which his coach refuted.