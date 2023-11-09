There is a high chance that the former President Prof. Peter Mutharika (APM) will stand as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer in the coming 2025 presidential elections.

Firstly, APM showed interest in standing again when he announced at a Mulakho wa Alhomwe function that he would be DPP’s torchbearer if the 2020 fresh presidential elections were to be nullified by the Constitutional Court.

Secondly, APM refused to call for an early elective DPP convention that would have paved way for the new leadership of the party.

Thirdly, APM is quoted to have said that he had been requested by various Malawians including traditional chiefs, DPP supporters and ordinary to stand again in 2025.

Such a request was made on the basis it is only Prof. Peter Mutharika’s visionary dynamic leadership that will address the economic woes currently faced by innocent Malawians.

Some Malawians believe that Mutharika’s comeback will enable him to continue his socio-economic development projects he initiated in his first term of office.

The last but not the least reason why APM wants to bounce back is because he feels bitter that the incumbent President Chakwera robbed him of his 2019 presidential elections victory.

APM has expressed his bitterness in various ways.

It is on record that APM called for a press conference where he vehemently accused the Constitutional Court of staging a judicial coup d’état by nullifying the 2019 Presidential election.

Furthermore, it seems like APM has vowed never to meet his successor, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, face to face at any other public function till the 2025 General elections.

Malawians are aware that APM has been shunning any public function that has been attended by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Atrocities perpetrated by Chakwera’s regime

Even though President Chakwera has admitted that he is allergic to empty campaign promises, it is interesting to note that inflation rate, corruption, standard of living, joblessness, suicidal incidents, nepotism, regionalism, selective justice, and poor public service delivery are on the rise.

A message of hope

Mutharika is expected to give Malawians a message of hope and assurance that it is only DPP that will bring back the lost glory. Economic sanity will reign again.