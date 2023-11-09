A 28-year-old man identified as McFalen Kazembe has been arrested in Neno for stealing K4,500,000 from a businesswoman

Neno police publicist Austin Kamwendo said the woman received the money from South Africa but it went missing in her house.

Police investigations revealed that Kazembe connived with the woman’s nephew to steal the money from her house.

“Our investigation shows that there was no housebreaking, but someone had used a duplicate key to open the door of the house, “said Kamwendo.

Police have since recovered K1,103,750 as well as a new motorcycle and a Tecno phone from the suspect.