The Industrial Relations Court in Blantyre, Malawi has awarded former security guard Batumeyo Mikundi 4.8 million kwacha as his retirement package from Safeguard Security Services.

Mikundi worked as a security guard at Safeguard Security Services from 1996 to 2021 when he retired. At retirement, he was only given K100,000.00 as his retirement package.

In February this year, Mikundi retained the legal services of Legal Aid Bureau to claim his dues, and he was assisted by Senior Legal Aid Advocate Chikondi Kasambara.

A sum of MK4,871,182 was demanded from the former employer being payment for unpaid overtime, public holidays, and his pension contribution. The Industrial Relations Court granted Mikundi’s demands.

When Safeguard Security Services did not honor the judgment, Sheriffs seized several belongings from the company as a mode of enforcing the judgment.

The Sheriffs finally issued a payment of MK4,871,182 to Mr Mikundi through the Legal Aid Bureau.