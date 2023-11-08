Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem has expressed deep concern over the mistreatment of the national flag and shed light on the origins of the terrorists responsible for these actions. He also highlighted the involvement of Western countries in the Sahel region.

PM Kyelem said that the national flag is being replaced by “unknown pennants straight from hell,” and that this is a serious matter that must be addressed. He also called for those responsible to be held accountable.

The West Supporting Terrorists to destabilize the Sahel region

PM Kyelem revealed that the terrorists are being “recruited, equipped, and trained by partners with a double carapace.” He further stated that these “daytime partners dine with you, and in the evening, they sup with the terrorists.”

PM Kyelem discussed the issue of negotiations with terrorists in the Sahel region. He said that those who support negotiations are doing so to prevent the “total crushing” of the terrorists. He also stated that the West is solely responsible for the terrorism in the Sahel.

PM Kyelem alleged that the West is deliberately destabilizing the Sahel region. He said that the destabilization of Libya is what has led to the current problems in the Sahel. He also accused the West of arming and training terrorists in the region.

PM Kyelem called for transparency and cooperation in the fight against terrorism. He urged the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS) to release any evidence they obtain of Western involvement in terrorism. He also stated that there is no need to keep this information secret.

Last Friday, the Malian Military announced that its aerial surveillance missions “identified several terrorist operations” at the abandoned camp of MINUSMA in Kidal. The threat was immediately neutralized.