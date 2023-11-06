The Malawi Ministry of Health has declared measles outbreak in the capital city Lilongwe with nine cases being confirmed positive and 32 suspected cases.

This is according to the ministry’s press statement released on Monday, 6th November, 2023 which has been signed Dr Samson Mndolo who is the Secretary for Health.

In the statement, the ministry says 32 suspected measles cases have been recorded in Area 36 in Lilongwe and says nine cases have already been confirmed positive for measles.



“The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that an outbreak of measles has been confirmed in Area 36 (Zamkutu, along the by-pass road), Lilongwe. The outbreak has affected several villages in the area, with a total of 32 suspected measles cases recorded as of 03 November 2023. Blood samples from 9 suspected cases were tested, and all were confirmed positive for measles.

“Most of the affected individuals are children aged under 15 years many of whom had not received the recommended measles vaccination. The reasons for non vaccination include religious and cultural beliefs,” reads part of the statement.

In response to the outbreak declaration in Lilongwe, the Ministry of Health with support from partners says it has outlined various measures to contain the situation including a supplementary vaccination campaign to reach all children in the affected areas.

The ministry further says it will intensify public awareness campaigns to educate communities about measles, its symptoms, and the importance of vaccination and added that it will enhancing surveillance and monitoring of measles cases to track the outbreak’s progress and identify potential hotspots.

The statement further states that the ministry will also intensify management of infected individuals with supportive therapy as well as isolation and close contact quarantine where feasible, to prevent further transmission of the virus and collaborate with schools, community leaders, and various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated response.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has urged the public to follow the measles preventive measures as it works diligently to control the outbreak and remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of the people of Malawi and has advised parents and guardians to take their children to the nearest health facility without delay when they suspect the disease.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that poses significant health risks, especially to children. Its symptoms encompass high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, sore throat, and a distinctive rash of small red spots.

Measles can lead to severe respiratory and neurological complications and, in some cases, even be fatal. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough or sneeze, or through direct contact with virus-infected fluid.

Measles is preventable through basic hygiene practices like hand washing with soap, covering one’s mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, and vaccination and the ministry has encouraged isolation at home for all those with symptoms and to go to school when symptoms resolve.