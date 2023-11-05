The Presidential Charity initiative has raised K411 Million which will be used to bail out needy university students and also reach out to flood victims in some parts of the country.

This was revealed when Seeland Investments contributed 5 Million Kwacha to the initiative.

Speaking to Malawi24 after receiving the donation, Boyd Luwe who represented the Presidential Charity Golf organising committee hailed Seeland Investments for coming up with the donation despite that the tournament arleady kicked off on 21 October.

According to Luwe, what Seeland Investments has done is very commendable and other companies should follow the same as one way of supporting needy students and cyclone Freddy survivors.

“Today is a special day for the Presidential charity initiative in Malawi the tournament kicked off last week but that didn’t stop Seeland Investment to come forward and donate. Today we have witnessed the handover of 5 Million Kwacha to charity initiative which is a commendable act as you recall our target was to raise 400 million kwacha with Seeland Investments coming on board with 5 million we have now reached 411 Million,” said Luwe.

Luwe also noted that the number of needy students in Malawi is big and the coming of Seeland Investments means more students will have their debts covered.

“We are planning to disburse these funds early next year and we are still appealing to the general public and other companies to still come forward and join the President in raising more money. So, it’s not too late I wish companies will do what Seeland Investments has done,” said Luwe.

In his remarks, Dipak Ratilal Jevent Managing Director for Seeland Investments said they have decided to go forward with this donation because they recognise that as a good corporate citizen they must give back to the communities they serve.

“As alluded to above, Malawi has supported our corporate growth, therefore we find it imperative for us to Partner with His Excellency the President in his noble cause of assisting Malawians who are in dire need. For this reason, we thank the President for establishing the Presidential Charity Initiative,”.

“It is our understanding that this initiative is also looking into the future by mobilising adequate resources in advance. We resonate with this goal as we hold dear the belief that corporate responsibility extends our role as active participants in building a more prosperous future for our beloved Malawi,” said Jevent.

Presidential Charity golf tournament is a tournament which aims at bailing out needy university students and survivors of tropical cyclones.

The tournament arleady kicked off last week on 21 October and it was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera.