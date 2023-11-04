Police in Rumphi have arrested 33-year-old Zwani Ndlovu for allegedly stealing solar panels and steel bars from Phalasito irrigation scheme in the district.

Rumphi police spokesperson Noel Kamchenga says the suspect allegedly committed the crime multiple times in the month of August, 2023.

Sub-Inspector Kamchenga said police received a report from chairperson of the scheme that the main steel door at the entrance had been stolen together with 8 solar panels.

On October 30, 2023, the same chairperson found some of the steel bars at one of the welding shops in the district and after questioning owner of the shop, he mentioned Ndlovu as the one who brought the materials.

During interrogations, Dhlovu allegedly told police that holds an honours degree in electronics and telecommunication and wanted to use the materials to build a solar powered motor vehicle.

Ndlovu hails from Dolola village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba.