Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court on Thursday sentenced 28-year-old Leonard Padzuwa to 18 months’ imprisonment with hard labour after the court found him guilty of stealing mattress worth K65,200 at Mwanza District Hospital.

The court heard that the convict was caught red handed at night stealing the mattress at the hospital.

During trial, Padzuwa pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and this prompted the state to parade five witnesses that proved the case against the convict.

Passing the judgment Mwanza First Grade Magistrate, Gladstone Chilundu gave him a jail term of 18 months IHL to deter others from committing such crime.

Reported by Brian Wasili