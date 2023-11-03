John Chisi has left his position as Umodzi Party president to join the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and has told Umodzi members that they are free to do whatever they want with the party.

Chisi who has been leading Umodzi Party for over 9 years, has been presented today at a press conference as a member of the MCP.

He said his decision to quit the party does not mean that the party has been dissolved.

“I have left the party but the other members can continue running it. Whatever they decide to do with the party does not concern me,” said Chisi who represented the party as its presidential candidate in 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.

He added that he is now a member of the MCP and does not envision leaving the ruling party which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Apart from Chisi, Zelia Chakale has also joined the MCP today after leaving the Democratic Progressive Party where she was serving as vice president for the Central Region.

Meanwhile, political expert George Phiri has said in an interview with the local media that Chisi’s move to the MCP does not bring substantial benefits to the ruling party because Chisi lacks significant influence.