The National Roads Authority (NRA) has said the construction progress of Detour Roads at Lilongwe Bridge is now at 90 percent and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

The Authority said this in Lilongwe on Friday during a media tour organized in order to appreciate the progress of the construction works.

Speaking in an interview, National Roads Authority spokesperson, Portia Kajanga said after completion of the detour bridges by 16 November this year, the Authority will divert traffic to the bridges.

Kajanga said construction of the new main bridge is expected to be completed in March, 2026.

“Pedestrians and vehicles will be using the alternative bridges because the current structure will be taken out. All the minibuses will not be allowed to be packed within the detour Roads and we will not allow unnecessary stages even selling of goods will also not be allowed,” She Said.

She said heavy vehicles will not be allowed to be moving during the day but from 6 pm, throughout the night up to the morning before 6 am, this is because these vehicles need a lot of space.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for the traffic to flow because this is not the usual route that the vehicles were using,” she said.

Head of Economic cooperation from the Japanese Embassy Shima Naoyuki said he is impressed with the progress of the works saying the project is important for the development of this country.

“Japan is committed to continue supporting Malawi and I hope this project will be completed without any hiccups,” he said.

Oh his part, Lilongwe Traffic Station Officer Inspector Nestol Mafosha said as Malawi police they will always be there to provide all the necessary support.

All works are expected to cost Mk24 billion to be funded by a grant from the Government of Japan to Malawi.

Reported by Roselyn Phiri