Musician Yankho Ackson Zulu commonly known as Classick of the Blantyre hip hop duo Home Grown African, has complained that Coca-Cola gave them “peanuts” in the 2015 ‘Kuphaka Life College Campus Tour’ partnership while Tay Grin was given a hefty sum of money.

In 2015, Carlsberg Malawi, through its Coca-Cola brand, partnered the duo and other local artists to spice up inter-college social weekends dubbed ‘Kuphaka Life College Campus Tour’ and produced a hit for the college tour.

The tour which brought together university and college students in all the three regions, was aimed at entertaining college students while they enjoyed the company’s products.

However, Classick has recently told Podcast Malawi that despite bringing the vibe to the tour, he has now realized that Coca-Cola gave them money which never matched the duo’s commitment, dedication and talent.

He said surprisingly, Limbani Kalirani also known as Tay Grin was given a hefty amount of money for the same gig, however, he says the ‘Nyau King’ was worth it.

“They gave Tay Grin more money but we were puppets. We made a song for those guys but they gave us peanuts. Me talking about Coca-Cola here is bad, this is a brand, I don’t need to talk bad about it.

“When we checked on the pay list, they were giving Tay Grin more money when we made them a song. For our age that time, we were getting money but it was not all like that.

“I think we were young; if someone gives you K200, 000 and you are 19 years old, you think its money when it is not. That amount which they gave us that time, I can never accept that now,” explained Classick.

Meanwhile, Classick has vowed to bounce back in a one man command this month with several projects on the list including a single and a freestyle.

The Home-Grown African group which went on mute years back, consisted of Classick and Sindiso ‘Hayze Engolah’ Msungama and it rose to fame with songs such as ‘T.I.A’ and ‘Radio’.