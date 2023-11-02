Chibuku Products Limited popularly known for brewing of Chibuku Beer has come to the rescue of ten families in Thyolo Constituency by donating 200 bags of cement that will be used in the ongoing construction of decent housing for the survivors of Cyclone Freddy in the constituency, a development that championed by parliamentarian of the area Ben Phiri.

The symbolic function which took place at Makata industries was graced by the Brands Manager for Chibuku Breweries Mr. Chimtengo , Senior Chief Nchiramwera and Councillor Ovira of Nchima ward and other officials from the brewery.

Chimtengo commended Thyolo parliamentarian Ben Phiri for coming up with the initiate to build houses for those affected with Cyclone Freddy and they saw need to come in.

“Chibuku Products is a friend to the people of Thyolo and the nation at large. We believe in social responsibility and giving back to our customers, when we heard that Thyolo Central was having a self-initiative led by its lawmaker to rebuild what was lost, we came in and have helped with 200 bags of cement to construct houses of victims of the disaster which left many people homeless. We came in just as we did during the pick of the cyclone by donating food items to the victims of Thyolo Central,” added Chimtengo.

On his part, Ben Phiri thanked Chibuku products on behalf of Thyolo Central people.

Phiri said not long ago, Chibuku products came to the rescue of Thyolo District Hospital by refurbishing ambulances which were grounded for the district hospital when he approached them for assistance together with K Motors

He commended Chibuku Products for the gesture and assured them that the donation will be used well to offers accommodation to those who were displaced with the cyclone.