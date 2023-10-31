Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has threatened to shut down Access Communication and Afrimax, saying the two companies owe the regulator about K894 million in licence fees.

The communications regulator has said this in a statement released on Monday and signed by Macra director general Daud Suleman.

According to Macra, Afrimax has an outstanding debt of K698 million while Afrimax owes K196 million.

Afrimax has until 27 December while Access has until 31 December this year to pay back the money.

“The licencees risk having their licences revoked if the fees are not paid by the due dates,” reads part o the statement.

Meanwhile, Macra has revoked licence for Maziko Radio Station which has a debt of K19 million. The regulatory authority has also revoked licence for VB Courier and Skynet Worldwide Express which owe Macra K13 million each.

Since Suleman became Macra director general in 2021, the regulator has closed various radio and television stations and it is estimated that more than 250 media practitioners have lost their jobs due to the closures.