Government says it will use K100 million for Umodzi Day celebrations

which are aimed at bringing Malawians together in pursuit of a peaceful and sustainable nation.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda revealed this during a press briefing today ahead of the event which will take place on 2 November, 2023.

The minister said it is important for people in the country to work together and celebrate unity.

“It is important that Malawians live in peace and unity, work together and support one another despite religious, political and cultural differences, for the country to develop and become self-reliant,” said Chimwendo.

He added that during the event people are free to put on their party colours, religious attire or their cultural dressing.

The day is themed “Action for Peace, our Ambition for Malawi 2063” and President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to grace the commemorations at Chilimampunga ground at Mtsiriza in Lilongwe.