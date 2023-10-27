Precious Kasakatiza aged 22 has been sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour for stealing money from people through multiple Facebook accounts.

State prosecutor Fortune Kananji told the Lilongwe Principal Magistrate Court that Kasakatiza who lives at Area 36 in Lilongwe was running numerous fake Facebook accounts which he used to scam people out of their money. His victims included money who thought they were dealing with a woman.

After the fraudster was convicted, Magistrate Rhodrick Michongwe slapped him with 18 months IHL for personation contrary to section 34 of the Penal Code.

He also sentenced the convict to 18 months in prison for offensive communication, contrary to section 87 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.