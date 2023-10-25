Financial services provider FINCA Malawi has sponsored Malawi Microfinance Network with MK2.5 million for its upcoming lakeshore conference which starts on Thursday 26 October, 2023.

On Wednesday 25 October, 2023, the money lending institution presented a cheque worth 2.5 million kwacha to Malawi Microfinance Network in Blantyre ahead of the lakeshore conference.

According to FINCA Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bello, the firm decided to sponsor the conference as one way to pursue its goal of enhancing financial inclusion for the underserved population in Malawi.

‘’FINCA’s mission is to alleviate poverty in Malawi, and the microfinance network enables FINCA to drive towards our mission. This sponsorship is an indication of FINCA’s dedication to enhancing access to responsible financial solutions for small and medium enterprises, and low-income individuals,’’ explained Bello.

On his part, Malawi Microfinance Network Chief Executive Officer Duncan Phulusa, thanked FINCA Malawi for the support which he described as timely saying it will help to make the event a success.

The conference which will take place in Mangochi from Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th October, 2023, will be held under the theme ‘Financial Inclusion – A key driver Towards Attaining the Malawi Vision 2063.’

The newly appointed Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda is expected to be the guest of honour while World Bank country manager Hugh Riddell will present a keynote address.