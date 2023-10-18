The country’s music industry has lost one of its legends Thomas Chibade who has died today.

Reports monitored on various Facebook pages are indicating that Chibade has died aged 37 in the afternoon hours of today Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Moses Bramoz Kapito, an executive member of the Musicians Union of Malawi, and Dalitso Sato, the manager of Mudzi Band, an ensemble Chibade had recently collaborated with.

It is reported that the ‘Mawu anga’ hit maker has passed on at Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was receiving medical help after suffering from Malaria.

Musician Gibo Pearson has confirmed in a Facebook post, saying he contacted Chibade to organise shows this weekend but the ‘Zatukusira’ hitmaker said he had just been discharged from hospital.

In the afternoon, his wife informed Pearson that Chibade had been taken back to hospital and was receiving treatment.

According to Pearson, this evening at around 7PM Chibade’s wife informed him that the musician has died. However, additional information about his passing has not been disclosed by his immediate family members.

Thomas Chibade

Chibade ascended to stardom with his heartfelt compositions in the early 2000s. Some of his most beloved albums include “Zatukusira” and “Batchala,” featuring hits like “Bwelera kunyumba,” “Usanyoze Osauka,” and “mau anga.”

Thomas Chibade hailed from Nasawa in the area of Senior Chief Chikowi, Zomba and until his death he was staying at Mgona in Lilongwe.

Details surrounding his death are still unfolding, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans. Thomas Chibade’s legacy will continue to live on through his music.