As the Democratic Progressive Party is expected to hold its convention this year, some party followers have thrown their weight behind the party’s vice President for the eastern region Bright Msaka who is eyeing the DPP presidency.

On Sunday October 15, 2023 Capital FM had a live roundtable program which sought views of the audience on Peter Mutharika’s recent declaration of interest to contest during the 2025 polls on a DPP ticket and amidst party wrangles.

In the phone-in-program, most callers comment in favour of the DPP vice President for the eastern region Msaka, saying he carries quality leadership attributes than most other politicians who have expressed interest as well.

Others described Msaka as the most qualified and experienced aspirant who have the capabilities to lead and take back to power the former governing party.

For instance, Collins Phiri who called from Namulenga in Mulanje, advised Mutharika to pave way for new blood and suggested Msaka as the best option saying he can make the party vibrant again.

Phiri further added that by having Msaka as the next DPP leader, the party would wear a national face instead of being regarded as a party for the ‘Lhomwe belt’.

“Much as we greatly appreciate what APM did during his tenure, I think he should realize that one of the mistakes the party did was always associating it with the Lomwe tribe.

“I therefore think that it will only be wise and proper to let others like Msaka to take over leadership of the party through a convention and get set for the 2025 polls,” said Phiri.

Another caller, Ndaipa from Chiradzulu district, said it is very worrisome that leadership wrangles are failing to settle in the party a thing he said is weakening the once powerful party.

“Just like many others, I am totally against these disagreements which are weakening the party. My appeal is therefore for the leadership to come together for a common good.

“The likes of Msaka have all what it takes to provide good leadership for the party considering that he is one of the few aspirants with a clean track record in terms of any court cases,” Ndaipa said.

Msaka has already expressed interest to contest for the presidential post at the DPP elective convention this year as per court orders.

Recently, the High Court ordered the party to hold the convention within 90 days, however, the party expressed plans to appeal the determination to the Supreme Court.