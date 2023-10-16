President Lazarus Chakwera has today launched the upgrading of Makanjira Health Centre for Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal care in Makanjira which is expected to assist over 120,000 people.

Launching the construction works, Chakwera said the country has had one of the highest maternal mortality rates so the upgrading works will end maternal deaths.

“Malawi has had one of the highest maternal mortality ratios as compared to other nations across the globe. It is for this reason that the delivery of effective maternal healthcare remains a key component of my administration’s development agenda in the health sector,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi president has also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Iceland for financing the upgrading works for the people of Mangochi district and the Eastern region.

The project is expected to be completed next year and it will reduce over 100km distance women cover to access modern maternal and specialized services.

Head of Mission from Embassy of Iceland to Malawi Inga Petursdottir said Iceland has been a steadfast partner to Malawi for 35 years with the guiding light of ‘leaving no one behind’.

“As such construction of Makanjira state of the art maternity ward is a clear testimony to the effort of providing health care access to people living in hard-to-reach areas and is one of the pillar stones of Iceland funded health programming in Mangochi,’’ she said.