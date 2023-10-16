… as Civo, Lions share spoils

A late second-half goal from Chimwemwe Idana was enough for Silver Strikers to prove their strength over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in their 1-0 victory at Bingu National Stadium on Monday afternoon in the capital, Lilongwe.

The two sides displayed a nice performance to the delight of spectators of both teams whom grabbing three points from each side was a must as the title race heats up.

Idana played very well and no wonder he went away with the Best Player of the Match award as he steered his side to a victory to move up to third on the standings with 43 points.

The defeat means the Wanderers have lost an opportunity to extend the lead on the log table as they still sit on the summit with 47 points with five league assignments left on their schedule.

Elsewhere at Civo Stadium, relegation-threatened sides Civil Service United and Red Lions played to a goalless draw of which is a disadvantage to both sides who need maximum points for their survival in the league.

With the result, Zomba-based soldiers sit on second position from the bottom with 22 points from 26 matches while the civil servants are third with 26 points from 25 assignments.

At Karonga Stadium, Hendrix Misinde’s 87th strike secured a point for the Blue Eagles in a 2-2 draw against Chitipa United in a highly tense match on a hot afternoon.

Another Eagles’ goal came through Kingsley Kuwali just three minutes into the match. Chitipa United got their goals through Jackson Beza and an own goal by Jacob Robert.

If Chitipa had won this match they would have moved up to second, however, with this result they are on position four with 43 points while the policemen are on position 11 with 31 points.