A 9-year-old girl who was a Standard 2 learner at Chizoloondo Primary School has been brutally murdered in Dowa.

The girl has been identified as Eddah Katengeza, who hailed from Mkanire village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.

Sergeant Macpatson Msadala Public Relations Officer Mponela Police Station said the incident occurred on October 13, 2023 at Chizoloondo Trading Centre.

According to Msadala, reports gathered by Kalipano Police unit detectives show that on October 12, 2023 at about 19:00 hours, the father to the girl was at Chizoloondo trading centre selling cassava.

Further it is on record that at this very hour the girl accompanied with her little brother visited their father who sent the girl to deliver cassava to her uncle who does business at the same trading centre.

Eddah then left the place with her little brother going home. Few minutes later, his father followed them but didn’t find her daughter home.

The following morning on October 13, 2023, the father and other relatives resumed the search until the afternoon around 13:00 hours, when the lifeless body of Eddah Katengeza was found lying naked in a garden at a distance of about a kilometer north of Chizoloondo trading centre.

A report was made at Kalipano Police Unit where detectives from Kalipano visited scene of crime where marks of violence were noted.

Postmortem conducted at Chizoloondo Health Centre revealed that death was due to excessive loss of blood secondary to multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile, Police have launched investigations to trace and arrest the culprits behind this brutal murder.