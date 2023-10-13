The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi has confirmed that four Malawians have been shot dead at their house in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson John Kabaghe has told Zodiak Online that Malawi Government through the Ministry is working with family members of the deceased to provide all necessary support.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known as to why the the four were attacked but the tragic incident is being investigated by authorities in South Africa.

Kabaghe has since advised Malawians in South Africa to avoid living in high crime areas.

South Africa hosts nearly 90,000 Malawians, some of whom work in shops, factories and as domestic workers or gardeners.