Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza has expressed disappointment with killings of elderly people, saying the country has recorded 20 deaths since January this year.

Sendeza said this when she visited Mai Mbambande Foundation, an elderly home run by a young woman in Lilongwe.

“I appeal to the public to respect the elderly and let us accord them the respect they deserve,” said Sendeza.

She added that soon a bill that protects older persons will be tabled in Malawi Parliament to ensure that they are respected and protected in the country.

Mai Mbambande Foundation is run by Deborah Mbale who use her own resources and donations to feed and provide basic needs for 75 elderly people.

Meanwhile, the Minister has donated food and non food items to Mai Mbambande Foundation.