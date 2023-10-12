President Lazarus Chakwera says he is delighted that Malawi Government has finally provided the people of Mangochi with potable water they deserved.

Speaking during the commissioning of Extension of Mangochi Potable Water Supply Project at Nkhudzi-Bay Water Supply Scheme, Chakwera said it made no sense that people of Mangochi were being denied access to potable and clean water which they see around them every day due to lack of investment in systems for treatment and distribution of water.

He said Southern Region Water Board with its just opened Nkhudzi-Bay Water Supply Scheme was a role model to other water boards in the country, as the scheme has modern technologies for treatment and distribution of water.

‘‘In September of the 2021, I came here to inspect progress of the work of extending the Mangochi Water Supply Project. I also interacted with engineers and staff to motivate them to sustain and pick up momentum of the construction work, because I had pledged to the people of Mangochi that we would expedite the work so that they could start enjoying the fruits of this project.

‘‘Today, I am delighted to be here to mark the fulfilment of that promise to improve and increase the provision of potable, safe, clean and quality drinking water to the people of Mangochi.

‘‘The benefits of having access to clean water go beyond the obvious uses of drinking, cleaning, cooking, and bathing. Access to clean water prevents the spread of diseases in our communities, improves the delivery of health services in our hospitals, and maintains an environment where people can thrive mentally and emotionally,” he said.

President Chakwera said that his government is working tirelessly to ensure that all Malawians are accessing potable and clean water.

He therefore commended the development partner, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Affairs for its commitment in supporting Malawi in many developmental projects.

The extension of Mangochi water supply system project which was funded by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Affairs K.F, stretches over a distance of 50 Kilometers, from Mpondasi area at Bishop’s house to Ntakataka Turn-Off. It supplies water to Maldeco, Makawa and Nkope Market Centres in between. The project is projected to benefit 92,870 people by the year 2035.

Reported by Bishop Witmos