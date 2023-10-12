President Lazarus Chakwera who was in Zomba on Wednesday is in Mangochi today as he is set to inaugurate the Mangochi water supply system project.

This is according to a Wednesday October 11 press statement signed by secretary to the president and cabinet Colleen Zamba.

Zamba said the president is expected to inaugurate the Extension of Mangochi Water Supply System at Nkhudzi Bay in district and later hold a development rally.

“His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi will tomorrow inaugurate the Extension of Mangochi Water Supply System at Nkhudzi Bay, Mangochi; and Hold Development Rally at Mangochi Stadium,” reads the statement released yesterday.

On Wednesday, Chakwera presided over the Chancellor’s Day and the 99th Congregation of the University of Malawi in Zomba.

On Tuesday he was in Chikwawa where he commissioned the Katunga-Maseya (KAMA) Coorporative MEGA Farm.