Two men have been arrested in Lilongwe for stealing a motor vehicle and killing the owner.

The two have been identified as Kondwani Kampala aged 25 and Charles Mapemba aged 35.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the vehicle was stolen at Nalikule on Sunday.

The two met the owner Friday Ganizani and asked for a lift. They then killed him on the way and dumped his body on the road.

They later ran the vehicle over the driver’s body so that the murder could pass off as road accident.

But on Monday morning, driven by winds of intelligence, Lilongwe Police detectives invaded Malangalanga Hardware Market, where the vehicle, a Probox, was being offered for sale but strictly for breaking at K1.5 million price.

The detectives managed to apprehend the suspects who were also in possession of two mobile phones belonging to the victim.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to establish more details on the incident.