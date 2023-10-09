Former President Peter Mutharika says he will bounce back in 2025 and fix the economic challenges Malawians are facing.

Mutharika who is also president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the remarks yesterday during the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural event held at Chonde in Mulanje district.

He claimed that the economic challenges such fuel scarcity, rise in prices of goods and forex shortage — which Malawians are facing under the Lazarus Chakwera administration — will be fixed if he wins the presidential elections in 2025.

“I will address the problems once back in power in 2025,” said Mutharika.

He also chided Malawians for not heeding his warnings during the campaign period for the 2020 fresh presidential elections which ushered Chakwera into power.

During the campaign, Mutharika claimed that voting him out of government was making a choice against development.

Yesterday, Mutharika said it is this bad choice which has caused challenges people in the country are facing.

“During the last general election I repeatedly reminded you that you had a chance to vote for development or challenges but you did not listen to me,” Mutharika said.

This is the first time Mutharika has publicy talked about his plan to contest in the 2025 presidential elections.

In the DPP, some members have been pushing for his return while others have been demanding Mutharika to call for a convention so that the party should elect a new leader