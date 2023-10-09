The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has dedicated its recent recognition by the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) as being a leader in Public Relations Innovation for 2023 to staff dedication to duty.

MRA’s Head of corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said resilient, positive attitude and dedication to duty among staff for the tax collector in engaging the general public on tax compliance is what has earned MRA this award.

“For us it is an honour to be recognised in this manner by our fellow public relation professionals. It is an encouragement for us to explore more ways of utilising modern technologies in mobilising the citizenry to pay taxes,” said Kapoloma.

During the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Annual Conference held at the Makokola Retreat in Mangochi over the weekend, MRA was recognised for its wide utilisation of almost all aspects and spectrum of public engagement to ensure maximisation of tax collection.

According to PRSM, the MRA has sustainably implemented physical engagements to the general public on tax compliance through its online and social media platforms as well as its call centre toll-free line 672.

The development has led to MRA surpassing its annual revenue collection for the 2022/2023 fiscal year with over one hundred percent.

During the Public Relation Society of Malawi’s elective Annual General Meeting, MRA Taxpayer Education Specialist Wadza Otomani also amassed the most votes to assume the office of executive committee member.

Also recognised during the gala was the FDH Bank’s Lorraine Chikhula who won the PR Practitioner of the Year accolade and the Central Medical Trust which was named Access to Information Most Compliant Institution.

Minister of Tourism, Honourable Vera Kamtukule was named the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Honorary Fellow.