Malawian musician Atoht Manje who died over the weekend has been laid to rest at Sanyira Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Presidential Advisor on Youth and Arts Lucius Banda, Deputy Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Sheikh Abbas, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Aisha Mambo Adams UDF President Lilian Patel, musician Skeffa Chimoto as well as several other musicians attended the funeral ceremony.

Banda said Atoht Manje, real name Elias Missi, has left a big gap in the Malawi music industry that cannot be filled.

“He was such a unique artist. Talented, humble and peacemaker; the music industry has been hit hard,” said Banda.

Musician Skeffa Chimoto said Atoht was an exceptional artist with his own style that appealed to both the young and the old.

The artist passed on in the hours of Sunday after a performance at Livingstonia University.

He was born on September 1, 1989 and is survived by a wife and four children.

Some of his popular songs include ‘Tizipepeseko’, ‘Huwa’, ‘Che Patuma’ and ‘Nchape’ which he released a few weeks ago.