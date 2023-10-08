Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have lost vital points in the Super League title race following a 1-1 draw with Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Stanley Sanudi gave his side the lead after 16 minutes of the game following a good exchange of passes with Gaddie Chirwa.

Moyale had some chances through Simkonda and Walusungu Mdoka but failed to put the ball behind the net.

In the second half, both sides came in with different tactics.

As people thought it was over, Moyale substitute Hassan Upindi headed home a ball from Lovemore Jere to put the score at 1-1.

Clifford Chimlambe was voted Man of the Match.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers remain on top with 47 points from 24 games, but have played four more games than defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who have 43 points.

Moyale Barracks have 30 points and have maintained the 11th position from 24 games so far played.

In a post-match interview, Wanderers Mark Harrison said his boys failed to control the game.

“We started well but at the end we failed to control the game, and we were punished by dropping the points,” said Harrison.

Victor Chingoka, Moyale coach, thanked his boys for not giving up.

“We conceded an early goal but at half time I told my boys not to give up. It happens to score at the end of the game and we are still fighting until the end of the league,” he said.