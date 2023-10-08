The National Registration Bureau (NRB) says it will start the third phase of National Identity Cards and Community Death registration tomorrow.

A letter signed by the Bureau’s Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo says the exercise will run for 15 days and it will give a chance to citizens who lost their national IDs to replace them and also provide a chance to those who turned 16 years to be registered.

The bureau has also highlighted that through the exercise it will record all deaths spanning from 2017 to date as one way of identifying deceased people in their records.

Meanwhile, the exercise will be conducted in districts such as Chiradzulu, Nkhotakota, Mzuzu and Mangochi.