Mzuzu based Soldiers Moyale Barracks say they are are afraid of relegation and will take this afternoon’s Super League match against leaders Mighty Wanderers as a final.

Moyale are coming from a win over Civo United are on position 11 with 29 points from 23 games played. They are four points above the relegation zone with seven games to go.

In a pre-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka said their aim is to win and move to safer position.

“We are still looking for points to stay safe in the league, we are playing every game as final and sunday’s game is a must win for us to move to a better position in the league,” said Chingoka.

The two sides played a goalless game in the first round of the league and this is their second meeting this season.

Mark Harrison Mukuru Wanderers coach said his boys are ready to do the work today.

“We are set and my boys are ready to do the needful job,” he said

Wanderers have played 23 games so far played and are on top position with 46 points, three above defending Champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets who have played 20 games.