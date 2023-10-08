The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) says it will start disbursing cash to 3340 households heavily affected by Cyclone Freddy in Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District.

Chief Disaster Preparedness Officer at the Department, Natasha Mbengo, made the disclosure during a full council meeting held in the District on Wednesday.

She said the affected households will get K150,000 each catering three months of October to December 2023.

Mbengo was optimistic that the support will lessen the burden inflicted on the people by the cyclone.

Responding to the move, District Commissioner for Balaka Tamanya Harawa hailed the Department for the support, saying it will help the affected people in the recovery process.

According to DoDMa, 7480 households were affected by the Disaster in Balaka.

In the Southern Region of Malawi, Cyclone Freddy displaced about 600,000 Malawians.