President Lazarus Chakwera says the Nacala Port is critical for Malawi as it will ease the country`s transport problems.

He was speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe Saturday on departure for a daylong official visit to Mozambique to attend the inauguration of the upgraded Nacala port infrastructure that will take place in Nampula province.

Chakwera observed that the Nacala port has the potential of making it cheaper and quicker to bring goods to the country as it is closer to Malawi than the Beira and Dar es Salaam ports.

The president said while in Mozambique, he will sign three agreements that will help in the transport sector.

“We will sign an institutional agreement, rail as well as road transport agreements together with the presidents of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema and the Mozambican president, Filipe Nyusi who has invited us” he said.

According to a press release from the ministry of foreign affairs, the launch of the upgraded Nacala port infrastructure adds to the various initiatives the government is undertaking to address the systemic economic challenges the country is facing.

The president has since arrived in Mozambique and is expected to return back home through KIA on Saturday afternoon.

Reported by Stanley Nkhondoyachepa