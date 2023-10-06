The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has cautioned the general public against individuals who demand money from job seekers for employment opportunities at the department and the entire public service.

This is according to the department’s press statement released on Thursday this week signed by the National Public Relations Office Assistant Superintendent Wellington Chiponde.

In the statement, Chiponde says the call is coming following the Department’s announcement of the vacancy posts of Immigration Recruits (Grade N) which exist in its establishment.

He said the Department is advising members of the general public to avoid sending money or meeting any of the demands by individuals who may deceitfully promise to secure employment with the intention to defraud.

He continued to say recruitment process of Immigration Officers follows formal procedures that are highlighted in the Malawi Public Service Regulations (MPSR) and job seekers are NOT demanded anything to secure employment.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services would like to caution the general public to watch-out against unscrupulous individuals who usually make demands to job seekers for employment opportunities in the public service.

“The public is urged to report any person making any demands in exchange for these vacancy posts; and such reports will be treated with total confidentiality, followed by further investigations in order to track, apprehend and prosecute the unscrupulous individuals,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further states that bona-fide Malawi citizens that qualify for the vacancy are urged to submit their job application letters through the channels that have been indicated on the advertisement.