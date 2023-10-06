The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) says it is conducting market surveillances for farm inputs ahead of the next farming season.

The commission says CFTC officials will visit Ntchisi, Dowa, Nkhotakota, Mzimba, Kasungu and many other districts to check against unfair trading practices.

“Ahead of the next farming season, the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) is conducting market surveillances for farm inputs to check against any unfair trading practices and anti-competitive business conducts,” says the commission.

CFTC adds that it is inspecting traders that supply agricultural inputs to look out for sale of underweight inputs such as fertilizers and seeds, sale of uncertified products, expiry dates, receipts, disclaimers, tying and bundling as well as certificates marks.

The surveillance exercise is under the Agricultural Commercialization Project (AGCOM) and will run from 2nd October to 13th October, 2023.