The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has ordered Macdonald Simion, 38, to pay K200,000 fine for being found in possession of 1000 litres of fuel.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has told Malawi24 that court through state prosecutor Inspector Makenzie Kamazilu heard that on September 22, 2023, police had a special operation and in course of duty managed to confiscate 1000 litres of diesel and arrested the suspect.

She further said that Inspector Kamazilu told the court that Simion failed to produce documents relating to fuel which prompted his arrest.

Simion was convicted on his own plea.

In mitigation, Simion pleaded with the court for leniency, saying he has extended family which depend on him and that his condition forced him to venture into illegal business.

In his submission, state prosecutor Inspector Kamazilu pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment, saying fire incident cased and death caused by fuel are becoming rampant.

Kamazilu also said that failing to produce documents is a serious offence hence deserve a maximum sentence.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda concurred with the state that cases of accidental fire caused by illegal keeping of fuel are becoming rampant.

Nyirenda find the convict K200,000 or in default to serve a 12-month sentence with hard labour and that the fuel be forfeited to the government.

Simion has so far paid the fine.

Macdonald Simion hails from Nyankhwi Village in Traditional Authority Chilikumwendo in Dedza.