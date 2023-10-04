Police in Chitipa have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly killing a 70-year-old grandfather Lenard Sibale after accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

According to Chitipa Police station spokesperson Sub-Inspector Gladwell Simwaka, the incident occurred on 30 September, 2023 at Mbaula Village in the area of Senior Chief Mwenewenya in Chitipa district.

The boy allegedly hacked his grandfather in the neck with a sickle in revenge accusing him of being involved in the death of the boy’s sister who died in August.

“Postmortem conducted at Chambo Health Centre showed that death was due to loss of blood,” said Simwaka.

The suspect will appear in court to answer murder charge.

Leonard Sibale hailed from Mbaula Village in the area of Senior Chief Mwenewenya in Chitipa district.